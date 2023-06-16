LYNNE CURTIN TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series Honors and Empowers GreatORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Season 3, Episode 1 of the Great American Women series features Lynne Curtin, a jewelry entrepreneur who is known for her time on Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Like all the women in the Great American Women series, Curtin is a hard worker who never gives up in the face of adversity.
Curtin had just started making and selling jewelry when she became a part of the reality tv show.
Even before her friend’s daughter suggested she interview for the show, she had already lined up all of her sources that she needed to get her jewelry business off to a great start.
Beyond her fame and her jewelry business, Curtin is also a philanthropist and involved in several charities.
She wants to be an inspiration to other women who want to branch out and become entrepreneurs and has great advice.
“If you believe in yourself, you can do anything. Just never quit. If you never quit, you can’t fail.”
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor the Great American Women series, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
