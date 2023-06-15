Senate Bill 820 Printer's Number 897

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - 5212. Sale or lease of water or sewer system.

§ 5211. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Municipal corporation." A city, county, borough, township ,

incorporated town , home rule municipality, optional plan

municipality or optional charter municipality.

"Public notice." Notice published once each week for two

successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation and on

the municipal corporation's website, if the municipal

corporation has a publicly accessible Internet website.

§ 5212. Sale or lease of water or sewer system.

In addition to the provisions of 65 Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating

to open meetings), prior to entering into an agreement to sell

or lease a water or sewer system owned or operated by a

municipal corporation or to sell or lease a water or sewer

system currently owned or operated by a municipal authority that

would require dissolution by the municipal corporation, the

municipal corporation shall hold at least one advertised public

meeting, not more than 60 days nor fewer than seven days prior

to entering into the agreement with the potential purchaser or

lessee , and shall provide public notice of the meeting in all

municipalities served by the water or sewer system. The

potential purchaser or lessee shall attend the meeting.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB0820PN0897 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26