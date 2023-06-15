Senate Bill 820 Printer's Number 897
§ 5212. Sale or lease of water or sewer system.
§ 5211. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Municipal corporation." A city, county, borough, township ,
incorporated town , home rule municipality, optional plan
municipality or optional charter municipality.
"Public notice." Notice published once each week for two
successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation and on
the municipal corporation's website, if the municipal
corporation has a publicly accessible Internet website.
§ 5212. Sale or lease of water or sewer system.
In addition to the provisions of 65 Pa.C.S. Ch. 7 (relating
to open meetings), prior to entering into an agreement to sell
or lease a water or sewer system owned or operated by a
municipal corporation or to sell or lease a water or sewer
system currently owned or operated by a municipal authority that
would require dissolution by the municipal corporation, the
municipal corporation shall hold at least one advertised public
meeting, not more than 60 days nor fewer than seven days prior
to entering into the agreement with the potential purchaser or
lessee , and shall provide public notice of the meeting in all
municipalities served by the water or sewer system. The
potential purchaser or lessee shall attend the meeting.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
