Senate Bill 769 Printer's Number 896
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 896
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
769
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, FONTANA AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 15, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," in organization of departmental administrative
boards and commissions and of advisory boards and
commissions, establishing the Legislative Youth Advisory
Council and providing for duties of the Legislative Youth
Advisory Council.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known
as The Administrative Code of 1929, is amended by adding a
section to read:
