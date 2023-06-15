Senate Bill 801 Printer's Number 898

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - criterion, including grade-level expectations based on national

standards from data from a universal screening system.

"Curriculum-based tool." An assessment tool that measures a

student's progress through the curriculum and whether that

process is adequate.

"Evidence-based reading instruction." A program of literacy

instruction, for students in kindergarten through grade three,

that is aligned with the science of reading, including explicit

and systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, the alphabetic

principle, decoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and

building content knowledge.

"Literacy intervention approaches." Evidence-based, skills-

based specialized reading, writing and spelling instruction that

is systematic and explicit and intensified based on the needs of

the student.

"Norm-referenced tool." An assessment tool that measures a

student's knowledge or skills to the knowledge or skills of the

national norm group.

"Parent." An individual who has legal custody or

guardianship of a student.

"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, area

career and technical school, charter school, cyber charter

school or regional charter school.

"Science of reading." Evidence-based instructional and

assessment practices that address the multimodal approach that

integrates listening, speaking, reading, spelling and writing in

the acquisition of oral and written language skills that can be

differentiated to meet the needs of individual students.

"Universal reading screener." An assessment tool that meets

all of the following:

20230SB0801PN0898 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30