Senate Bill 801 Printer's Number 898

criterion, including grade-level expectations based on national
standards from data from a universal screening system.
"Curriculum-based tool." An assessment tool that measures a
student's progress through the curriculum and whether that
process is adequate.
"Evidence-based reading instruction." A program of literacy
instruction, for students in kindergarten through grade three,
that is aligned with the science of reading, including explicit
and systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, the alphabetic
principle, decoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and
building content knowledge.
"Literacy intervention approaches." Evidence-based, skills-
based specialized reading, writing and spelling instruction that
is systematic and explicit and intensified based on the needs of
the student.
"Norm-referenced tool." An assessment tool that measures a
student's knowledge or skills to the knowledge or skills of the
national norm group.
"Parent." An individual who has legal custody or
guardianship of a student.
"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, area
career and technical school, charter school, cyber charter
school or regional charter school.
"Science of reading." Evidence-based instructional and
assessment practices that address the multimodal approach that
integrates listening, speaking, reading, spelling and writing in
the acquisition of oral and written language skills that can be
differentiated to meet the needs of individual students.
"Universal reading screener." An assessment tool that meets
all of the following:
