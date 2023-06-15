Senate Resolution 133 Printer's Number 900

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's agriculture industry is critical to

the production of Hershey's iconic milk chocolate products; and

WHEREAS, The month of June is Dairy Month, and The Hershey

Company is one of the last large-scale chocolate manufacturers

to utilize local, farm-fresh milk to produce its iconic milk

chocolate, sourcing fresh fluid milk from a 100-mile radius of

Hershey and using approximately 4% of the total fluid milk

produced in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World was founded on June 30,

1973, to delight the public through the behind-the-scenes

celebration of making The Hershey Company's world famous

chocolate and confections; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World employs 600 people and is

the world's most visited factory experience; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World generates more than $200

million in annual tourism revenue and economic development in

Dauphin County; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World attracts more than 3.2

million visitors to the Hershey and Central Pennsylvania region

each year and has hosted more than 117 million visitors; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World is home to the largest

Hershey's candy store in the world; and

WHEREAS, Hershey's Chocolate World continues to celebrate The

Hershey Company's commitment to quality products, food safety

and the manufacturing jobs that make "The Great American

Chocolate Bar"; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the 50th anniversary of

Hershey's Chocolate World and designate June 30, 2023, as

"Hershey's Chocolate World Day" in Pennsylvania.

