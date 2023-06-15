Senate Resolution 134 Printer's Number 901
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 901
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
134
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC,
ROTHMAN, REGAN, MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, GEBHARD, DiSANTO, BROWN,
DUSH, BROOKS, J. WARD AND LAUGHLIN, JUNE 15, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JUNE 15, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Urging the Federal Housing Finance Agency to rescind changes to
Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's single-family pricing
framework for home purchases, rate-term refinance and cash-
out refinance loans that affect homebuyers in this
Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)
implemented a change to Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's single-
family pricing framework by introducing redesigned fee matrices
for home purchases, rate-term refinance and cash-out refinance
loans; and
WHEREAS, Under the newly effective change, fees assessed on
borrowers with lower credit scores were reduced while fees were
increased on borrowers with higher credit scores and moderate
down payments; and
WHEREAS, The majority of mortgages that exist today are known
as "conforming mortgages" because they adhere to the
underwriting guidelines of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac and are
subject to loan-level price adjustments established by the FHFA;
and
