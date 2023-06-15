Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,603 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 899

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 899

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

824

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, DILLON, BREWSTER, DUSH, COSTA,

BOSCOLA, BROOKS AND SCHWANK, JUNE 15, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, JUNE 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94),

entitled, as amended, "An act providing for security of

computerized data and for the notification of residents whose

personal information data was or may have been disclosed due

to a breach of the security of the system; and imposing

penalties," further providing for notification of the breach

of the security of the system and for notification of

consumer reporting agencies; and providing for credit

reporting and monitoring.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 22, 2005

(P.L.474, No.94), known as the Breach of Personal Information

Notification Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 3. Notification of the breach of the security of the

system.

* * *

(c.1) Notice to Attorney General.--When notice of the breach

of the security of the system under this section must be given

to more than 500 affected individuals in this Commonwealth,

notice shall be made concurrently to the Office of Attorney

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

You just read:

Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 899

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more