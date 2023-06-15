Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 899

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 899

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

824

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, DILLON, BREWSTER, DUSH, COSTA,

BOSCOLA, BROOKS AND SCHWANK, JUNE 15, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, JUNE 15, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94),

entitled, as amended, "An act providing for security of

computerized data and for the notification of residents whose

personal information data was or may have been disclosed due

to a breach of the security of the system; and imposing

penalties," further providing for notification of the breach

of the security of the system and for notification of

consumer reporting agencies; and providing for credit

reporting and monitoring.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 22, 2005

(P.L.474, No.94), known as the Breach of Personal Information

Notification Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 3. Notification of the breach of the security of the

system.

* * *

(c.1) Notice to Attorney General.--When notice of the breach

of the security of the system under this section must be given

to more than 500 affected individuals in this Commonwealth,

notice shall be made concurrently to the Office of Attorney

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21