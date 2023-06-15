Senate Bill 824 Printer's Number 899
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 899
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
824
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, DILLON, BREWSTER, DUSH, COSTA,
BOSCOLA, BROOKS AND SCHWANK, JUNE 15, 2023
REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, JUNE 15, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 22, 2005 (P.L.474, No.94),
entitled, as amended, "An act providing for security of
computerized data and for the notification of residents whose
personal information data was or may have been disclosed due
to a breach of the security of the system; and imposing
penalties," further providing for notification of the breach
of the security of the system and for notification of
consumer reporting agencies; and providing for credit
reporting and monitoring.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 22, 2005
(P.L.474, No.94), known as the Breach of Personal Information
Notification Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 3. Notification of the breach of the security of the
system.
* * *
(c.1) Notice to Attorney General.--When notice of the breach
of the security of the system under this section must be given
to more than 500 affected individuals in this Commonwealth,
notice shall be made concurrently to the Office of Attorney
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21