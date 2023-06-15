TAJIKISTAN, June 15 - On June 15, in the building of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a working meeting with the participation of members of the Government of the country, heads of the structures of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, assistants to the President, heads of a number of state agencies and committees, the head of the Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, heads of Sughd and Khatlon provinces, the Mayor of Dushanbe and heads of cities and districts of republican subordination.

During the meeting, issues related to the development of sectors of the national economy, comprehensive preparation for holding a number of international events at a high level, expansion of development works in order to worthily celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence and other development and constructive measures were discussed.

At the working meeting under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the country, Chairman of the Organizing Committee Kokhir Rasulzoda reported on the course of preparatory work for the holding of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian states and the next Meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which will be held on September 14-15, 2023 in the city of Dushanbe.

The report of the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Sulaymon Ziyozoda, was heard about the state of field work, timely and safe collection of crops, replanting, sufficient supply of food and other agricultural products.

President Emomali Rahmon gave specific assignments to the Government of the country, the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, ministries and state agencies and executive bodies of state authority of the regions, cities and districts to hold the planned events at the necessary level, prepare for the winter campaign, and have sufficient fuel in social institutions.

Other instructions were given to the Government of the country, committees on women's affairs, youth and sports affairs, emergency situation and civil defense, and other related structures to organize and conduct summer vacation at a high level and ensure the safety and security of children.