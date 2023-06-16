HCM City set to host auto fair

VIETNAM, June 16 -

HCM CITY — The fifth edition of Automechanika HCM City will take place from June 23-25 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, showcasing the latest products, solutions and know-how for the passenger, commercial vehicle and motorcycle sectors, as well as automotive manufacturing and automation.

The exhibition will bring together more than 450 exhibitors from 21 countries and territories, including Australia, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the US.

Exhibitors will cover auto parts, accessories and customising, alternative drive systems and fuels, electronics and connectivity, tires and wheels, diagnostics and repair, car wash and care, IoT and logistics.

With its scope and worldwide presence, the exhibition supports the Government with a number of targets for proliferating Việt Nam’s influence in the global supply chain, said Calvin Lau, manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.

It helps increase the procurement of domestically-made parts to 40 per cent amongst local carmakers along with boosting export activities and investment from overseas manufacturers, he said at a press conference to introduce the fair in HCM City on Tuesday.

An automotive manufacturing, transformation and automation conference will be held in the framework of the expo, presenting recent trends and opportunities as well as the use of robotics and solutions for smart factories.

Việt Nam’s automotive industry is on track to achieve 25 per cent compound annual growth between 2020 and 2025 driven by a domestic economy bolstering demand, supportive tax incentives for domestic production, import tariffs for foreign vehicles, and investment in infrastructure.

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association forecasts that sales can reach one million vehicles by 2028 and 3.5 million by 2040.

Automechanika HCM City is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, Chan Chao International Co Ltd and Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam. — VNS