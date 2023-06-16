Nephrology Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Nephrology Drugs Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Nephrology Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s nephrology drugs market forecast, the nephrology drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.66 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.16 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global nephrology drugs industry is due to The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest nephrology drugs market share. Major nephrology drugs market companies include AstraZeneca PLC, AbbVie Inc., Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, FibroGen Inc.

Nephrology Drugs Market Segments

● By Drugs: Antihypertensive Agents, Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents, Diuretics, ACE Inhibitors, Antidiabetic Agents, and Other Drugs

● By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, or Other Route Of Administration

● By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

● By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nephrology drugs, also known as renal drugs, refer to medicines related to kidney care. These drugs are often related to high blood pressure and hypertension. It is used to attempt to enhance kidney function and to slow the disease down, preventing it from doing further harm to the body.

