Gene Synthesis Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Gene Synthesis Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s gene synthesis market forecast, the gene synthesis market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 5.81 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.05 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global gene synthesis industry is due to the increased prevalence of chronic infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest gene synthesis market share. Major gene synthesis companies include Genscript Biotech Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc. (GENEWIZ), Boster Biological Technology Ltd.

Gene Synthesis Market Segments

● By Method: Solid-Phase Synthesis, Chip-Based Synthesis, Pcr-Based Enzyme Synthesis

●By Service: Antibody DNA Synthesis, Viral DNA Synthesis, Other Services

●By Application: Gene And Cell Therapy Development, Vaccine Development, Disease Diagnosis, Other Applications

●By End-User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gene synthesis refers to chemically synthesizing a strand of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) base-by-base. Gene synthesis can be used for a variety of applications including creating recombinant DNA molecules, protein engineering, gene therapy, and synthetic biology.

