Union Acoustic Customisation Services: Merging Soundproofing with Office Furniture Design

Singapore’s top acoustic panel provider expands its custom soundproofing solutions to office furniture pieces

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor acoustics play a crucial role in corporate spaces, yet not all office environments are created equal. Union Acoustic, Singapore’s top provider of indoor soundproofing solutions, attends to this need through Union AP Custom, which can now be observed in office furniture pieces.

“This is a new innovation for indoor soundproofing,” says Ricky Thng, managing director of Union Acoustic. “Incorporating soundproofing solutions on office furniture, such as in tables and desk dividers, provide our clients with a better value of space and ambience which are necessary for their productivity.”

The objective of customising office furniture pieces to be soundproof is to create an environment that maximises productivity by significantly reducing indoor noise. By reducing the amount of noise that workers are exposed to, office furniture that is soundproof allows employees to focus on their work without being interrupted by outside distractions. This can increase their efficiency, accuracy and overall performance.

“We can see that there is a growing demand for indoor soundproofing in corporate environments, which we normally address with acoustic panels,” adds Ricky Thing. “But every office space is unique, and they each have different needs when it comes to room soundproofing and sound insulation. Union AP Custom helps meet their specific requirements for an ambient indoor space where they can work productively down to their individual workstations.”

Union Acoustic believes that properly designed acoustics can enhance speech intelligibility, reduce noise levels, and improve overall sound quality within a space. This can lead to improved communication and a more comfortable environment for occupants especially in office settings.

Union Acoustic has been invested in customising acoustic panels for various indoor settings and uses. These include panels for walls, floors, and ceilings to ensure that the soundwaves in these spaces are kept under control.

Aside from acoustic panel customisation, Union Acoustic also offers other indoor soundproofing products, including the Union AP Carved, Union AP Skyboard, Union AP Anti-Noise Divider, Union AP Cut-through, and Union AP Hanging Divider.