Tntra and Seed Group Announce Partnership to deliver Sustainable Innovation across critical industries in UAE/GCC/MENA
From left to right: Mehul Desai, Chairman and Co-founder of Tntra; Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum; Shardul Bhatt, CEO and Co-founder of Tntra
Tntra and Seed Group to deliver digital transformation, new economy and future-of-work solutions, to enterprises, universities and government agencies.
We are truly honored to be selected as a partner by Seed Group and are excited to bring our unique approach to innovation to the UAE and the region.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tntra is excited to announce its partnership with Seed Group - A company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. Tntra and Seed Group aim to help entrepreneurs and enterprises – large and small - across the UAE, GCC, and MENA regions, manage their digital transformation initiatives, and build new-economy and future-of-work solutions, all leveraging Tntra's global innovation ecosystem and marquee technology partners.
Tntra has a unique global innovation ecosystem that provides software engineering services, incubation, venture capital, an enterprise innovation platform, and a future-of-work academy to build and nurture human resources. It provides software services for legacy and mature systems, software product engineering for IP-driven enterprise requirements, and digital transformation services. Tntra operates across the US, EU, India, Singapore, and Japan and has extensive domain experience in FinTech, HealthTech, IoT, Supply Chain, Advanced Manufacturing, and New Economy.
As a technology company, Tntra has led several successful digital transformation projects globally for large and small enterprises across diverse domains, leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, IoT, Cloud Computing, and more. Additionally, Tntra's unique and proven methodologies, supported by an engineering team with deep technology and domain expertise, help companies develop and deploy IP-led SaaS and PaaS-based new economy solutions.
Tntra, in partnership with Seed Group, will provide comprehensive software engineering services to enterprises across the region. Furthermore, the partnership will bring Tntra's Future-of-Work Academy (or Gurukula) and Enterprise Innovation Platform (or Yntra) to enterprises, universities, and government agencies tasked with driving innovation and workforce development across the UAE, GCC, and MENA region.
Mehul Desai, Chairman and Co-founder of Tntra, said, "We are truly honored to be selected as a partner by the Seed Group and are excited to bring our unique approach to innovation to the UAE and the region. The UAE has long been the leader in the region in pioneering and showcasing cutting-edge technologies and companies. Along with the Seed Group, Tntra has the perfect partner to help enterprises effectively manage digital transformation, build and nurture their workforce for the future, and efficiently drive innovation across critical industries."
On this partnership, Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, “Harnessing the power of technology and innovation is crucial for the growth and development of the UAE and the region. We are thrilled to partner with TNTRA to bring their cutting-edge solutions to the forefront. This strategic collaboration allows us to combine TNTRA's expertise with our deep industry knowledge and extensive network, empowering businesses and driving digital transformation. Together, we will revolutionize the technology landscape and create a sustainable impact in key sectors. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and the positive outcomes this partnership will bring.”
Shardul Bhatt, CEO and Co-founder of Tntra said, "Tntra, thru its engineering team and deep domain experts, has more than thirty years of software engineering experience, developing several successful technology ventures and driving innovation at a global scale. With the support of the Seed Group, we will now bring all of this experience and expertise to local enterprises and entrepreneurs to help them build and deploy the next generation of products and solutions for FinTech, HealthTech, IoT, Supply-Chain, and Logistics, Advanced Manufacturing, and New Economy.
About Tntra:
Tntra offers a unique Global Innovation Ecosystem. At its core, it offers various essential services and resources designed to propel businesses forward. Our offerings include Engineering Services, an Academy focused on Future-of-Work skills, an Enterprise Platform for streamlined innovation delivery, an Incubator program, and a Ventures Fund.
Tntra's engineering expertise empowers businesses to stay at the forefront of technology and maximize their potential. In addition, Tntra goes beyond engineering by providing the Tntra Academy (Gurukula) and Tntra Enterprise Platform (Yntra) to foster innovation and enable a supportive ecosystem for enterprises, universities, and government agencies.
Operating across key regions, including the US, EU, India & GCC, Singapore & Asia Pacific, and Japan, Tntra's Global Innovation Ecosystem is uniquely positioned to support entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes. We have established a vast network of deep domain experts and marquee technology partners, enabling us to cater to various industry verticals such as FinTech, HealthTech, IoT, Supply-Chain, and the New Economy. Tntra is your leading technology partner, providing its innovation ecosystem for the good of enterprises in the Middle East.
Tntra has delivered software engineering solutions to many businesses successfully. Check out our case studies to learn more about our success stories: https://www.tntra.io/case-studies
About Seed Group
Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet the Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com
