Bowser Administration Seeks Proposals for Engine Company 3 Redevelopment in Downtown DC

June 15, 2023

(202) 308-8640; [email protected]

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of the Engine Company 3 fire station and the adjacent Department of Energy and the Environment site in Downtown DC. The project site is located along New Jersey Avenue in Ward 6 and currently houses Engine Company 3 and the DC Fire and EMS Museum.

The redevelopment will invest in a historic building that has served as a fire station since 1916. The District will prioritize proposals that create a vibrant, mixed-income, and mixed-use community with a pedestrian-oriented design that strengthens the neighborhood and offers new retail, amenities, and job opportunities to District residents.

“As part of the District’s Comeback Plan, Mayor Bowser has challenged us to change the space, bring the people, and seize every opportunity to encourage economic activity and growth,” said Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Keith Anderson. “The redevelopment of Engine Company 3 and the surrounding property will help us revitalize the Downtown East neighborhood, a vital corridor to Judiciary Square, Union Station, and the Capitol. And, of course, this project will ensure that we honor DC’s bravest – past and present – with a modern fire station and museum.”

The project is located at 427-439 New Jersey Avenue NW. The development site is 13,816 square feet. This location is walking distance to Union Station, the Metro Red Line, and multiple bus stops. D-3 zoning allows significant density, creating opportunities to combine residential, retail and office uses in a mixed-use development.

Proposals must include a modern fire station for Engine Company 3, as well as space for the DC Fire and EMS Museum.

For more information, please visit the DMPED website for the project: https://dmped.dc.gov/page/engine3. All proposals will be due to DMPED by September 27, 2023.