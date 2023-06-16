Melanin Haircare Continues UK Expansion with Online Retailer, Cult Beauty

Melanin Haircare's Signature Products Melanin Haircare's Best-Sellers Whitney White, Co-Founder of Melanin Haircare

Award-winning brand, Melanin Haircare sets its sights on the UK market by expanding its retail partnerships to now include online retailer, Cult Beauty.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning brand, Melanin Haircare sets its sights on the UK market by expanding its retail partnerships to now include online retailer, Cult Beauty. The brand’s 4 best-selling signature products will officially launch in Cult Beauty on June 15, 2023. Melanin Haircare was founded by two sisters Whitney White and Taffeta White. The black-owned brand strives to create styling products that deliver the highest quality ingredients at affordable prices for everyone.

Melanin Haircare’s 4 Signature Products that will launch in Cult Beauty are:

1. The African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo: This naturally clarifying shampoo is enhanced with nutrient-rich, moisturizing cocoa and shea butters, argan, and pro-vitamin B5 to condition and promote increased elasticity and flexibility of the hair. The nourishing, healing, and anti-inflammatory oils including tea tree, black cumin seed, rosemary, and peppermint, along with revitalizing turmeric root extract, work to help soothe, calm, and heal the scalp to help create a healthy environment for increased hair growth, and healthy hair sheen (25 GBP).

2. The Twist-Elongating Style Cream: This lightweight yet rich elongating style cream is designed to nourish and seal the moisture into hair, helping to make it more manageable, while also helping to detangle and reduce knots. It contains five of the most nourishing, all-natural hair butters on the market: shea butter, mango butter, cocoa butter, kokum butter, and cupuacu butter (22 GBP).

3. The Multi-Use Softening Leave-In Conditioner: This leave-in conditioner is designed to instantly soften, smooth, instantly detangle your knots, and help to repair your hair from the inside out, from roots to ends. It contains some of the most effective hair-strengthening and conditioning agents on the market: ProVitamin B5, Bamboo Extract, Wheat Amino Acids, and Hydrolyzed Wheat Proteins to strengthen, fortify and reduce breakage while rebuilding from the inside out. The Turnip Root Extract, White Tea Leaf, Rosemary Leaf, Hops Extract, Chamomile, Aloe Vera, Argan Oil, Baobab Seed Oil, Jojoba Oil, and Spearmint work to instantly hydrate, soften, condition, promote the elasticity and flexibility of the hair, stimulate hair growth, reduce hair fall, increase shine, and create a healthy scalp environment for continuous healthy hair growth and manageability (25 GBP).

4. The Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend: This award-winning non-oily, lightweight oil blend contains some of the richest, most nourishing oils on the market: baobab oil, argan oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, sage oil, geranium oil, and vitamin E. These oils were specifically curated for their ability to penetrate the hair shaft in order to nourish and rebuild, while also locking in that precious moisture for hydration longevity (23 GBP).

About Melanin Haircare:

Officially founded in 2015 by two sisters Whitney White and Taffeta White, Melanin Haircare is rooted in passion for natural haircare, healthy scalp care, natural and safe ingredients, as well as high-quality products and unique merchandise that benefits the community they serve. Melanin Haircare focuses on high-quality, natural, and safe non-toxic ingredients that are free of sulfates in order to ensure products are shelf stable and elevate their performance, as product performance and dependability are just as important as product safety. They are also free of silicones, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, petroleum, and formaldehyde. Whitney White started the brand after the success of her hair tutorials as @naptural85 which has over 2.5 million followers across multiple social platforms. Melanin Haircare has become an internationally acclaimed brand that has won numerous beauty awards from Essence, Bustle, Women’s Health, Beauty Independent, Allure, PopSugar, and more. For more information on Melanin Haircare, please visit www.melaninhaircare.com.

About Cult Beauty:

Cult Beauty (www.cultbeauty.com) was launched in London in 2008 by co-founders Jessica DeLuca and Alexia Inge as an online specialist retailer of emerging, prestige beauty brands across skincare, haircare, and cosmetics. Over 70% of brands are independent, with Cult Beauty’s strong on-site content and social media presence (1.6m Instagram followers), acting as an educational source for beauty enthusiasts searching for the newest trends and products, as well as providing guidance for beauty novices.