Axxel announces acquisition by Groupe Sanivac of Exca-vac Inc.

Groupe Sanivac of Montreal acquires Exc-Vac Inc.

MONTRéAL, QC, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Axxel announces the acquisition of Exca-Vac Inc. of Ste-Hyacinthe, Quebec, by Groupe Sanivac Inc. of Notre Dame de l'Ile Perrot, Quebec.

Vincent Kelly, CEO of Groupe Sanivac says: "Our union will create a strike force with fifty hydrovac trucks, offering the largest fleet in Quebec. Exca-Vac's long-standing expertise in the construction industry is a particularly enriching asset for our team".

"We enthusiastically welcome Mr. De Sylva, Mr. Savoie, the sixty-member team and the clientele of our new Exca-Vac banner.

We thank the Axxel team for their professionalism, persistence, and excellent follow-up throughout the transaction.

Patrick De Sylva, Exca-Vac's Chief Operating Officer, comments: "This transaction will enable us to pursue Exca-Vac's growth and take on new challenges in the shorter term in a field we are passionate about. Groupe Sanivac is a Quebec jewel, and we are proud to be associated with the Kelly family. It's essential for us to preserve our businesses here and contribute to Quebec's development!"

Eric Haggar, President, and CEO of Axxel: "It was a real pleasure to represent the Sanivac Group, and we are grateful for their confidence. A big thank you to the entire Kelly family. I'd also like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of this transaction."

Nizar Loukil, Senior Director in the Mergers and Acquisitions Division at Axxel says: "Under the leadership of Mr. De Sylva and Mr. Savoie, Exca-Vac has prospered and become a reference in its core sector, hydro-excavation. Axxel is pleased to have played an active part in the success of its acquisition by Groupe Sanivac, a leader in the environmental sector. We would like to thank everyone involved on both sides of this transaction for their collaboration and their confidence in our team."

About Axxel

At Axxel we build lasting relationships by treating our customers' businesses like our own. We take the time to get to know you, your business, and your dreams, because our holistic vision of family and partnership profoundly shapes our corporate culture. While our entire team is made up of unique leaders and strategic thinkers, we believe in empowering teams. We believe in family first. We believe in your growth and in our knowledge because we believe in harmonious relationships between our customers and our company.

About 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗰

In 1961, John Kelly launched Sanivac®, a company that today specializes in hydro-excavation, urban infrastructure maintenance and sanitary services. With three generations of the Kelly family behind it, the Sanivac Group is now made up of the Kelly family. Groupe Sanivac now has 470 employees, 275 trucks, 15,000 mobile sanitary units and 8 branches strategically located in Quebec and Ontario: Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, Outaouais, Saint-Jérôme, Cowansville, Sherbrooke, Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec City and Ottawa.

About 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗮-V𝗮𝗰

Founded in 2012 by Patrick De Sylva and Steve Savoie, Exca-Vac is a pioneering soft excavation company in Quebec, with a reputation built on exceptional quality work, innovative technologies, and personalized service. Exca-Vac quickly established itself as the most active company in hydro-excavation and has become an indispensable business partner for the civil engineering and roads sector, with its cathodic protection activities, lead water inlet changes, rods, service and valve boxes, and pressurized street valve bolts.