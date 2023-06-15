Roadwork beginning June 19 on Ninth Street in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Roadwork on Ninth Street between Bismarck Expressway and Front Avenue will begin June 19. The northbound far west lane will be closed at the start of construction, with other lane closures expected during the project.



Work taking place on Ninth Street includes improvements to retaining walls, chain link fence, sidewalks, ADA ramps, lighting, signals, curbs, and gutters.



The project is anticipated to be completed later this summer.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



