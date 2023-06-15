Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,662 in the last 365 days.

Roadwork beginning June 19 on Ninth Street in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Roadwork on Ninth Street between Bismarck Expressway and Front Avenue will begin June 19. The northbound far west lane will be closed at the start of construction, with other lane closures expected during the project.

Work taking place on Ninth Street includes improvements to retaining walls, chain link fence, sidewalks, ADA ramps, lighting, signals, curbs, and gutters.

The project is anticipated to be completed later this summer.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

CONTACT: 
David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Roadwork beginning June 19 on Ninth Street in Bismarck

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more