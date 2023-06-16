Meridian Business Launches New Analytics and Reporting Practice
The Midwest's leading Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider, Meridian Business, expands service offerings with a dedicated Analytics and Reporting Practice.
It embodies our commitment to equip our clients with the right tools and services to navigate and succeed in an increasingly data-driven business landscape.”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Business, LLC (Meridian) today announced the launch of its new Analytics and Reporting Practice, an initiative set to transform organizations by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Intelligence/Analytics tools. These innovative tools seamlessly integrate with NetSuite ERP, further enhancing Meridian's award-winning services.
"The introduction of our new practice area represents an exciting step forward for Meridian” said Cortney Winn, CEO of Meridian Business. “It embodies our commitment to equip our clients with the right tools and services to navigate and succeed in an increasingly data-driven business landscape."
Leading this new practice is Brad Kwiatek, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience implementing enterprise systems initiatives across various industries. Kwiatek possesses the vision and technical expertise to guide CFOs, CIOs, and business leaders through digital transformation.
"We are excited to bring Meridian's new Analytics and Reporting Practice to the market. With these new capabilities, we have a unique opportunity to help organizations take full strategic advantage of their investments in advanced analytics.” said Practice Director Brad Kwiatek. "Using EPM and analytics tools, we'll be able to drive significant change and growth for our clients, providing them with a competitive edge in their respective industries."
The Analytics and Reporting Practice aims to revolutionize financial planning and budgeting as well as reporting and analytics processes through use of NetSuite Planning and Budgeting (NSPB) and NetSuite Analytics Warehouse (NSAW), along with additional EPM and Analytics solutions to meet client needs. These collaborative, scalable solutions automate labor-intensive processes, enabling finance and accounting teams to work more efficiently, and equipping executive leadership teams with dashboards and reports that allow them to manage by exception.
About Meridian:
Meridian is an award-winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of Oracle NetSuite products. As a NetSuite partner, Meridian’s purpose is to equip our clients, our team, and our communities to transform. Meridian, with offices in Kansas City and Omaha, has extensive experience delivering products and solutions to help clients make more effective business decisions in a wide array of industries.
