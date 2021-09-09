Submit Release
Meridian Business, LLC Hires Rob Gunther Bowman as Financial Consultant

Meridian Business Financial Consultant Rob Gunther

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Business, LLC (“Meridian”) is pleased to announce the hiring of Rob Gunther as a Financial Consultant.

Rob brings experience leveraging technology to enable businesses transformation and growth. Rob will be focused on helping companies in the Greater Kansas City Area enhance business operations by investing in NetSuite business applications. Rob has a BS in Corporate Finance from Northwest Missouri State University. In his roles prior to joining Meridian, Rob worked as a senior associate at RSM and Order to Cash Supervisor at Underwriters Laboratories. During his tenure at UL and RSM, Rob gained a wide range of experiences in working with NetSuite, especially within the order to cash and revenue management business functions.

About Meridian
Meridian is an awarding winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a 5-star NetSuite partner, the mission of Meridian is to provide insight and advice to lay the foundation for the next phase of any business. Meridian has extensive experience delivering products and solutions to help clients make more effective business decisions in a wide array of industries.

Doug Borcherding
Meridian Business, LLC
+1 9134817309
info@meridianbusiness.com

