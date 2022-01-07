Meridian Business, LLC Selects New CEO
Kansas City Market Leader Cortney Winn will lead Meridian Business, LLC effective January 1, 2022.
OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022
Meridian Business, LLC (Meridian) today announced that Cortney Winn, previously the Kansas City Market Leader, has been selected as Meridian’s new Chief Executive Officer. Cortney assumed the new role on January 1, 2022.
“I am honored to have been selected as Meridian’s next CEO. It’s a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers exceptional services and innovative solutions to our clients, provides growth opportunities for talented professionals and maintains a focus on improving our communities,” said Winn. “Meridian is committed to its purpose – to equip our clients, our team, and our communities to transform, and I look forward to supporting our teams in making this impact.”
Winn succeeds Bruce Allen, who will become the Chairman of Meridian. Allen plans on retaining his client-facing roles at Meridian but looks forward to new leadership to maximize the market opportunities for Meridian.
“I can think of no one better to lead Meridian. Cortney’s experience as the Market Leader for the Kansas City area combined with her consulting career and strong core values make Cortney the perfect choice to lead Meridian,” said Allen.
Prior to her role with Meridian, Cortney has over 20 years of consulting experience, and has held leadership positions at Deloitte, MarketSphere, Grant Thornton, and AMC Theatres. Her focus has been on enterprise systems, leading strategic initiatives for dozens of clients of all sizes and industries.
About Meridian
Meridian is an award-winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a NetSuite partner, the purpose of Meridian is to equip our clients, our team, and our communities to transform. Meridian, with offices in Kansas City and Omaha, has extensive experience delivering products and solutions to help clients make more effective business decisions in a wide array of industries.
