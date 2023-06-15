Submit Release
Supreme Court allows commutation of two LWOP sentences

The Supreme Court today approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for recommendations to commute the life without parole sentences of Tyson Atlas and Martin Loftis. The recommendations are constitutionally required before a governor can grant clemency to anyone who has been “twice convicted of a felony.”

