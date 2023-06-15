Legislators get answers on Newsom's homeless plans

(Subscription required) On Wednesday, the California Health and Human Services Agency announced major amendments were added to a bill that would allow it to grant extensions to counties to implement the CARE Court Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court programs. The changes to SB 35 on Monday clarify a litigants’ right to counsel and interpreters, the role of different judicial officers, the appeal process and several other aspects of Newsom’s plan to address the related problems of homelessness and mental illness.