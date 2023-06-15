Ambassador of France presented copies of his credentials

15/06/2023

174

On June 15, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the French Republic to Turkmenistan, Philippe Merlin, who presented copies of his credentials.

R.Meredov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.

Further, the parties discussed the agenda of Turkmen-French relations, covering various areas of interstate cooperation. It was stated that cooperation between Turkmenistan and France is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality of rights and mutually beneficial partnership.

The minister emphasized the constructive cooperation between the two countries in the international arena, within which the parties provide mutual support and act as co-authors of important international initiatives.

The diplomats expressed a common opinion on the importance of expanding trade and economic ties in such areas as energy, logistics and green technologies.

The parties also stated effective cooperation in the field of culture, archeology and the study of the French language.