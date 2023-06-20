Benchmark Gensuite® Winner of 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

Benchmark Gensuite® is honored to announce it is one of the winners of this year’s Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Gensuite, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental, Health, & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is honored to announce it is one of the winners of this year’s Top Supply Chain Projects Award , which profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain.The only publication dedicated to the entire global supply chain, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, focuses on a variety of topics, including trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, and professional development. The publication’s annual awards program recognizes individual and corporate leaders in the global supply chain.Supply & Demand Chain Executive has recognized Benchmark Gensuitefor project achievements within their digital supply chain solutions Product Steward and Supplier Portal , implemented by subscribers in the global electronics manufacturing space.These solutions enable organizations to track and document product compliance across global regulations and custom product attributes, while engaging suppliers for product and chemical details. It standardizes and streamlines supplier engagement using industry-standard and customizable templates and consolidates product compliance tracking into a single, cross-functional tool for regulations such as REACH, RoHS, Conflict Minerals, Human Trafficking, and more.Among notable project achievements highlighted in the award, the subscriber benefited from the flexibility of the Benchmark Gensuite solutions to support their supplier engagement, due diligence, and performance improvement goals across their 200 business units. and over 28,000 suppliers. Donavan Hornsby, Chief Market Strategy Officer at Benchmark Gensuite noted, “With the processes and workflows initiated by these solutions, the organization can now more easily collect data and engage their business entities to review and provide data—and act on it to ensure compliance with regulatory obligations across multiple evolving mandates.”“From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “That’s why it’s important today’s supply chains run on collaboration.”About Benchmark GensuiteBenchmark Gensuiteenables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuiteplatform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuitewith their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.