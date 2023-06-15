Submit Release
Dr. Shay Nicholas, M.D. is Among the First Doctors in the U.S. to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.

Dr. Shay Nicholas, Founder and Medical Director of Kintsu MedSpa with locations in Davis and Berkeley, CA, has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Nicholas strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.

Dr. Shay Nicholas is a board-certified medical doctor who has over 23 years of experience. Her impressive background includes not only a degree in medicine, but also advanced training in cutting-edge cosmetic procedures. As the Founder and Medical Director of Kintsu MedSpa, she has established a reputation for excellence, drawing patients from near and far to her practices in Berkeley and Davis, California.

Dr. Nicholas is renowned for her unwavering commitment to providing personalized care and achieving natural-looking results. With a deep understanding of her patients' desires and concerns, she employs a holistic approach that encompasses both physical and emotional well-being. Driven by a belief in the transformative power of aesthetics, she has cultivated a comprehensive range of treatments that cater to each individual's unique needs.

Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.

Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.

