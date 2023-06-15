Berlin Barracks / Theft of Bicycle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003386
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 06/12/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookside Elementary School, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Theft of Bicycle
VICTIM: (Juvenile)
AGE: 12
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/15/23, the Vermont State Police received a report of a bicycle being stolen from Brookside Elementary on 06/12/23. The bicycle is described as a 2021 Specialized Riprock with 24" wheels and red in color. The State Police is requesting the publics assistance in locating and returning this bicycle to its owner.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.
