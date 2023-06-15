Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Theft of Bicycle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3003386

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:       Tpr. Ryan Riegler                       

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/12/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookside Elementary School, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Bicycle

 

 

VICTIM: (Juvenile)

AGE: 12

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/15/23, the Vermont State Police received a report of a bicycle being stolen from Brookside Elementary on 06/12/23. The bicycle is described as a 2021 Specialized Riprock with 24" wheels and red in color. The State Police is requesting the publics assistance in locating and returning this bicycle to its owner.

 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).  Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

