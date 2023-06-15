Cannabis Social Equity License Holder Alicia Deals to Open First Arizona-based Cookies Brand Dispensary on June 24
Alicia Deals, an up-and-coming cannabis entrepreneur and social equity license holder, today announced that she will open Arizona’s first Cookies brand dispensary on June 24.
Cookies is a leading provider of top-quality products and strains, offering numerous cannabis varieties and product lines to legal medical and adult-use recreational markets across the country.
Celebrity rapper, Berner, to make a special guest appearance at the grand opening ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alicia Deals, an up-and-coming cannabis entrepreneur and social equity license holder, today announced that she will open Arizona’s first Cookies brand dispensary on June 24.
With this announcement, Deals has become the first Black woman to operate a cannabis dispensary stemming from a license awarded from Arizona’s social equity program. The new Cookies dispensary is located at 2715 S. Hardy Drive in Tempe.
Grand opening details: The grand opening celebration will take place at the new Cookies location, 2715 S. Hardy Drive in Tempe, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 24. The event will include special discounts, deals and giveaways all day. Rapper and entrepreneur, Berner, the founder and CEO of the Cookies brand, will perform the dispensary’s ribbon cutting alongside Deals at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
Cookies is a leading provider of top-quality products and strains, offering numerous cannabis varieties and product lines to legal medical and adult-use recreational markets across the country. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade.
“The Cookies brand is authentic and innovative, which is important to me as a new cannabis entrepreneur,” said Deals. “I am proud to be entering the cannabis sector as a social equity license holder and the first to bring this popular brand to the state.”
Black entrepreneurs account for less than two percent of the nation’s cannabis businesses while women hold only 13 percent of executive roles in the cannabis industry, according to recent statistics. To change this narrative, Deals was the recipient of one of 26 social equity cannabis sales licenses issued by the state of Arizona as the result of Prop 207, which legalized adult use and required the state to promote the ownership and operation of licensed marijuana establishments by individuals from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.
In an ironic twist, Deals is a rising star in the cannabis industry while her father, Robert Deals, serves time in prison for cannabis-related charges. Using her elevated voice, she continuously advocates for justice for her family. In addition to her dispensary work, she plans to launch Life Changers Law Firm and other entities in which she can help give people hope and change lives.
To learn more, visit https://cookies.co/stores/cookies_tempe. Locals 21+ can also RSVP for the grand opening celebration here.
About Alicia Deals: Alicia Deals is the first Black woman to operate a cannabis dispensary stemming from a license awarded from Arizona’s social equity program. She is the founder and CEO of Life Changers, and the owner operator of Cookies dispensary in Tempe, Arizona. Ironically, her father, Robert Deals, is incarcerated, having served 12 years of an 18-year sentence in a Yuma, Arizona prison stemming from a cannabis conviction. Alicia has made it her mission to have her father released from prison. A natural entrepreneur, she is the founder of Life Changers, a company she created when she realized that other families, like hers, needed professional assistance. In addition to her dispensary work, she plans to launch Life Changers Law Firm and other entities in which she can help give people hope and change lives. Alicia feels that it is now time to bring attention to her father’s story and put pressure on the prison system to release her father for time served.
