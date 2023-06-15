DED announces statewide ARPA: Helping Missourians Prosper Tour, June 20-29, celebrating 12 business and community development projects

The Department of Economic Development (DED) will host the ARPA: Helping Missourians Prosper Tour, a series of public announcement events showcasing a variety of business and community projects across the state. The two-week tour will include 12 stops highlighting projects that received grant funding through one of DED’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) programs.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the strategic investments that DED programs are making all across our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The grant awards supporting these projects are strengthening our workforce, infrastructure, businesses, and communities. As we continue our work to improve the lives of Missourians, we look forward to the benefits that each of these projects will provide for our state.”

ARPA: Helping Missourians Prosper Tour stops will take place across each of Missouri’s six regions, both urban and rural, and will be attended by statewide and local elected officials and leaders as scheduling allows. The tour will highlight projects supported by the ARPA-funded Broadband Infrastructure, Community Revitalization, Industrial Site Development, Local Tourism Asset Development, and Workforce Training Grant Programs. DED’s nine ARPA grant programs represent a total of more than $500 million awarded.

“Our team has worked hard to use ARPA funds to invest in Missouri’s future,” said Michelle Hataway, Deputy Director of the Department of Economic Development. “By expanding broadband, assisting small businesses, establishing industrial sites, and more, these programs are helping Missourians prosper. We’re excited to see firsthand the difference that each project is making in communities statewide.”

For more information about the ARPA: Helping Missourians Prosper Tour or DED’s ARPA grant programs, visit ded.mo.gov/arpa.

