A Day Off from Norwegian pop-rock pioneers Bobby and the Crew

Bobby and the Crew

A Day Off

Track Title: A Day Off Genre: Pop-Rock Launch Date: 2nd June 2023 ISRC Code: NOCDU2302010

NORWAY, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby and the Crew are an amazing four-piece act from Norway, with a bright sound and a wide open road ahead of them. With just a modest body of work so far, it’s worth noting just how quickly they have established their sound.
They describe themselves as a pop-rock band, which, based on their latest single, is an accurate self-assessment. With comparisons to bands like Blondie and Heart, Bobby and the Crew have big shoes to fill. Luckily, they seem to have the talent, poise, and ambition to make the most of their current wave of momentum.

Bobby And The Crew is an upcoming Norwegian pop and rock group with Bobby Benton as a leader and songwriter. Bobby And The Crew making quality music, real played! Good lyrics and catchy melodies, more Nice music coming soon from Bobby And The Crew
stay tuned!

They are now out with a new single called A DAY OFF, a song about taking a day off from the world and all the bad news that's coming from radio, TV, and the internet.

Contact Bobby and the Crew at bjrnwahl@yahoo.no and please mention Radio Pluggers!

Check Out Bobby and the Crew on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@BobbyAndTheCrewBATC

Follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bobbyandthecrewnorway/

Listen to on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/track/4LrnhQh9FfhWGUHtO8bXBu?si=2e3d37182842485c&nd=1


David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here

A Day Off

Distribution channels: Music Industry


