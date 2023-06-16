Sarcoma Awareness Month Resolution Passes U.S. Senate

Sarcoma Awareness Month logo by the Sarcoma Foundation of America

Sarcoma Foundation of America to Launch Sarcoma Awareness Month Activities throughout July 2023

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), the largest funder of private research in the sarcoma community and an organization dedicated to raising sarcoma awareness, commends the United States Senate for passing a resolution yesterday, declaring July Sarcoma Awareness Month. The resolution highlights the importance of sarcoma awareness and supporting sarcoma patients in memory of Melissa Locke.

“SFA would especially like to thank Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) for his leadership on this resolution for many years,” said Brand Felser, SFA Chief Executive Officer. “This resolution to build sarcoma awareness is a top priority for SFA and the sarcoma community.”

SFA will launch Sarcoma Awareness Month on July 1 with a range of activities and events and encourages the community to join in raising awareness and support for sarcoma patients and their families.

Wear Yellow Day

A high-visibility activity during the month is Wear Yellow Day on July 12 when everyone is encouraged to wear yellow to show their support for sarcoma patients and their families. Participants are asked to send pictures of themselves wearing yellow to events@curesarcoma.org so they can be posted on social media.

The Race to Cure Sarcoma National Virtual Event

SFA will host its annual Race to Cure Sarcoma National Virtual event on July 22. Participants can run, jog, bike or simply sit back and enjoy some leisure time all while helping raise funds for sarcoma research. To register for the event, go to https://p2p.onecause.com/nationalvirtual.

Yard Signs to Display throughout the Month

As a way of build awareness of sarcoma and the urgent need for research, supporters are asked to buy a Sarcoma Awareness Month sign to post in their front yard all month long.

Social Media Logos and Suggested Post

For those who want to take this awareness campaign online, a Sarcoma Awareness Month Social Media Kit is available with graphics and messaging that can be shared on various social media platforms: https://www.curesarcoma.org/sarcoma-awareness-month/sam-social-media-kit/

Twitter Chats

SFA also plans to hold a Twitter Takeover Chat in July during which sarcoma physicians will field questions and pass along important information for the sarcoma community. Details on this event will be announced soon.

Light up for Sarcoma

SFA has designated July 19 as Light up for Sarcoma Day. A number of monuments and/or landmarks have agreed to light up their location in honor of Sarcoma Awareness Month. To date, they include: the Louisville Bridge in Kentucky and the Wells Fargo Building in Charlotte, NC (on July 16).

To learn more about SFA's Sarcoma Awareness Month activities, visit www.curesarcoma.org/sarcoma-awareness-month.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 20,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, over 17,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,200 people die from the disease.