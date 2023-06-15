Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa hosts a Women’s Wellness: Intimate Solutions Event on June 21, 2023
I enjoy the challenge of having someone come in and then helping them to look and feel even better...it's exciting to see their confidence boost when they look in the mirror afterwards”DUXBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa hosts a Women’s Wellness: Intimate Solutions event on June 21, 2023 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. The event location is 113 Tremont Street, Duxbury, Massachusetts 02332.
— Dr. Christine Hamori
Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa is the go-to Medspa for female rejuvenation in and around Duxbury. Drs. Christine Hamori and Christine DiEdwardo are 2023 Women’s Choice Award winners and have attracted a tremendous client base in the area that cannot stop raving about their services, results, and personal touch.
The Women’s Wellness Event will be showcasing the latest cutting-edge technologies for feminine rejuvenation and self-care. Guests will learn more about the industry's latest technologies designed for sexual dysfunction and pelvis strengthening and discover how this safe and effective treatment addresses common feminine health concerns such as stress incontinence, dryness, and discomfort during intercourse, while also enhancing tightness, muscle tone, and external appearance.
Attendees will also have access to candid chats with skilled professionals to address any aesthetic concerns, explore treatment options, and get their questions answered in a comfortable and confidential setting. Guests will have access to a 5-minute sample session with the Emsella Pelvic Floor Therapy chair and gain valuable insights into the latest technologies in women's intimate health and their transformative benefits.
Everyone at the event will also be entered to win exclusive raffle prizes and have access to special packages and promotions offered specifically for this promotion.
Due to immense popularity and strong consumer interest, those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP and reserve their spot at: https://info.christinehamoripatients.com/info--rsvp-page
Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa
113 Tremont Street, Duxbury, Massachusetts 02332
781.934.2200
Serving Boston’s South Shore, Cape Cod, and Nantucket Plymouth County and beyond
Dr. Christine Hamori
Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa
+1 781-934-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram