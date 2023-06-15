CMT & THE COUNTRY NETWORK TO SPOTLIGHT “THE VOICE” SEASON 22 ALUM BRAYDEN LAPE'S MUSIC VIDEO FOR "HAND IT TO YA"
*Brayden To Join "The Voice" Finalist, Morgan Myles On Six Dates This Summer*
I had a lot of fun working on my first music video with Jude and his crew. Getting to go down to Nashville and shooting it at an area very much like my hometown was awesome. I hope everyone loves it!”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brayden Lape, a breakout teen country singer/songwriter who parlayed onto the national scene finishing in the Top 5 on NBC's "The Voice" season 22, will have the music video for his debut release "Hand It To Ya" spotlighted on CMT and The Country Network. The CMT premiere will launch on www.cmt.com/cmt-music-videos on Friday, June 16. The dates and times of The Country Network TV broadcast premiere will be revealed on his socials soon.
— Brayden Lape
"The song all started with the idea to write about my girlfriend," says Brayden. "All of the roads that we would drive on, the places we would hang out, and the songs that I would sing to her served as the foundation for this song. All of these topics are simple, but so true to what my life is really like. I had a lot of fun working on my first music video with Jude and his crew. Getting to go down to Nashville and shooting it at an area very much like my hometown was awesome. I'm so excited to take another step with my music career. I hope everyone loves it!"
“Hand it To Ya” is a track he co-wrote with Morgan Myles and songwriter Bill DiLuigi. To stream or download, click here.
Beyond "The Voice," his coach Blake Shelton shared his support for Brayden. "From the moment I first heard and saw Brayden, I knew I was witnessing something special. From his soft tone and edgy approach to singing to his all-American good looks (I'm told..Ha!),
Brayden is destined to be a superstar. I'm proud of the time I put in working with him on 'The Voice' and look forward to his next big splash. And trust me it's coming."
In addition, Brayden will be touring five states with fellow contestant and finalist, Morgan Myles this summer. Their friendship began during their time together behind the scenes at the show and quickly blossomed into a professional and personal mentorship which inspired the mini tour. The dates will kick off on June 14th and tickets and more information can be found by visiting https://www.braydenlape.com/.
“I am so excited to go on the road for my first tour with Morgan Myles," says Brayden. "She has been such a big help in my early music career. I can't wait to play some shows for everyone and have some fun with Morgan.”
“Brayden has such a good aura about him, I immediately connected with him and his family because they reminded me of mine, while we were on the show. I just want to help guide him and let him know that he has a big sister he can trust in this business. I think the sky’s the limit when it comes to his talent and more importantly his heart,” says Morgan.
Details on the tour are below:
JUNE 2023
Venue: The Cutting Room w/ Morgan Myles
Date: Wednesday, June 14
Time: 7 PM
Address: 44 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016
Venue: Six String Grill & Stage w/ Morgan Myles
Date: Thursday, June 15
Time: 8 PM
Address: 275 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035
Venue: Higher Ground w/ Morgan Myles
Date: Friday, June 16
Time: 7:30 PM
Address: 1214 Williston Rd, S. Burlington, VT, 05403
Venue: Aura w/ Morgan Myles
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 7 PM
Address: 121 Center Street, Portland, ME 04101
Venue: Bar Harbor at The Criterion Theatre w/ Morgan Myles
Date: Sunday, June 18
Time: 7PM
Address: 35 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609
JULY 2023
Venue: Heritage Park Fest
Date: Thursday, July 6
Time: 7 PM
Address: 1150 South Canton Center Road, Canton, MI 48188
Venue: Sunflower Concert w/ Morgan Myles & Bryce Leatherwood
Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 6 PM
Address: 11025 S Jackson Rd, Cement City, MI 49233
AUGUST 2023
Venue: Hogstravaganza 2023
Date: Saturday, August 5
Time: 6 PM
Address: 130 E. Main St. Homer, MI 49245
Venue: Jackson County Fair w/ Russell Dickerson & Jameson Rodgers
Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 7 PM
Address: 128 W Ganson St, Jackson, MI 49201
About Brayden Lape
As a 16-year-old teenager from the small-town of Grass Lake, Michigan, Brayden Lape was completely focusing his time on school and sports, leaving little time for his passion for music. It wasn’t until the pandemic that Brayden was able to spend time writing and performing for friends and family, and even taught himself how to play the guitar.
After learning a handful of cover songs, Brayden began playing little gigs around his small hometown, but it was his mother who encouraged him to take a chance and audition for season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice,” which was a turning point for his future.
Fast forward to Brayden accomplishing a top five victory on the show with the help and support of his fans and coach, Blake Shelton. “The mentoring I received on ‘The Voice’ has been life changing and I just want to thank Blake Shelton for everything that he’s taught me,” Lape said. “He’s pushed me to be a better performer and singer, and I can tell it has really improved my craft.”
“The Voice” has given him an experience of a lifetime and the confidence to pursue his music beyond just a hobby. As Brayden’s musical style unfolds, it is clear that it will have a consistent, common theme. “I always want to express the joys that come from a simple, small-town life. I love hearing the whole story of a song and that’s why I listen to country music.”
Brayden rapidly built a growing fan base by performing covers of artists such as Brett Young and Tim McGraw. He was thrilled when contacted by Brett Young himself congratulating him on his rendition of Brett’s song “Mercy” He is now ready to share his own songs and individual style and has recently released his debut single titled, “Hand It To Ya” written by Lape, fellow Voice finalist Morgan Myles and songwriter Bill DiLuigi. He also shot his first music video to go along with the song which will be released soon.
“As I pursue a career in music, I think believing in your dreams and putting in the hard work are important. My advice for others is: you don’t know unless you try. Do what your heart desires even if it seems out of reach.”
Be on the lookout for more music from Brayden Lape, as he plans to continue releasing music and performing to increasingly growing crowds as his career unfolds. His vision? “I plan on riding this wave and not letting it slow down!”
Website: www.braydenlape.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/brayden_lape24?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brayden_lape24?_t=8cagWUi1qxO&_r=1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/brayden_lape24
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4gHgXRiVMntIJxTxd5yvH4?si=4hQYqxCdQ0u02gSUMTH7MA
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/brayden-lape/1672430227
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@braydenlapemusic
Mark Logsdon
PLA Media
+ 16153270100
email us here
Brayden Lape - Hand It To Ya