A PLATFORM CENTRED AROUND CONSUMERS

RÉDUIT is currently the only platform providing insight into full skincare routines at the point of use, able to recommend routines and products to consumers with mathematical precision”CORCELLES, NEUCHATEL, SWITZERLAND, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation in Context
— Paul Peros, CEO of Wellfully
With inflation and living costs limiting demand, and increasing advertising and market-access costs impacting companies’ abilities to engage with consumers, it has never before been more important to be effective in reaching out to consumers, to really understand her behaviors and concerns.
The RÉDUIT BOOST Platform
Within little over a year following the launch of the RÉDUIT BOOST, 10,000s of consumers are engaging with the device and their skincare products on a daily basis. Actual usage patterns are providing insights into relevant needs for every aspect of interaction with consumers.
The RÉDUIT BOOST enhances the absorption of skincare products using ingredient-specific PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) waveforms. The RÉDUIT app allows users to download these waveforms to their RÉDUIT BOOST device. These are then additionally adjusted to the users’ unique skincare needs: skin type and tone, age, ethnicity, skincare concerns and location-specific climate.
The RÉDUIT BOOST digital platform is home to ingredient lists of over 2 million skincare products and over 40,000 users that use these as part of their routines. Through the platform, it is now possible to connect products, routines and consumers through real usage information.
Alice Case Study
Alice is a 30-40 year-old Hispanic female with combination skin and fair skin complexion based in a small town south of Atlanta. Her skin concerns include dryness, aging, fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles as well as large pores and oiliness of skin.
Alice is one of the most active users in skincare: within the month she has interacted with 36 products of a total of 25 brands across all skincare categories, mainly moisturizers.
Throughout her first month of using the RÉDUIT BOOST, Alice has connected for a total 46 times, searched 198 different products, and downloaded waveforms for 90 different products.
Overall, Alice has been using about 8.4 products per day in average with moisturizers constituting 40% of her routine by usage and with tone and fine lines products at 21 and 15% respectively. In terms of value, estimated by the retail prices of the products, their size and the expected dosage applied, the categories mix is even more tweaked towards moisturizers that represent 55% of the total value of products consumed, estimated at USD 242, or 8.6 USD per day.
Looking at the perspective of brands, the largest share of Alice’s routines is represented by Kate Sommerville at 37% followed by Clarity and Sunday Riley, each at about 9%.
In the same period, the wider population of BOOST users, some 20,000, have in average downloaded waveforms for 3 different products to their device each and used it for the application of these 30 times. This figure is relatively low due to the increase of shipments in May related to the IPSY campaign. Alice is in the 25th percentile in the number of total uses, and in the top 1% of product downloads to the device amongst all BOOST users.
The product used by Alice have also been used by 9% of all the other users over the past month. Users that have used the same products have also used 392 other products. Compared to the overall user population, these users have been more active, accounting for a total of 12% of the uses recorded.
BOOST Implications
Retailers operate with large category portfolios, but tend to lose visibility of consumers as these migrate across outlets and channels. Brands and brand houses rely on visibility across categories engaged, but only for their products. Both suffer downstream visibility: once the product is sold, actual use behaviors are unknown. The RÉDUIT BOOST platform is currently the only one that is complete in terms of providing insight into the full skincare routines portfolio at the actual point of use.
The critical mass and close relationship with consumers is also key for being able to animate and engage to continue to develop additional meaningful features such as the routine configurator. Other novelties introduced include product ratings and satisfaction evaluations. With these, the recommendation features can be further improved with consumers receiving even better suggestions for products that match their needs based on peer-group and performance comparisons.
In the near future, we expect to be able to recommend routines and products to consumers with mathematical precision by addressing their skincare needs and engagement preferences. The contact with consumers also allows to engage, address education needs and inform in order to ensure a better understanding – and ultimately a better beauty experience for all consumers.
For the industry, the insights from the BOOST platform can provide for new effectiveness paradigms in communication, retail, after sales, as well as product management. From better targeting and content management based on the understanding of specific consumer needs and habits, to much more targeted resource allocation, the BOOST platform has been designed to allow for superior performance across all customer operations.
By truly understanding consumer behavior, retailers and brands - both on-line and off-line - will be able to define meaningful campaigns and ensure superior responses with target audiences and their needs.
Introducing new products, aside from having better insight of needs, is more efficient with a clearer understanding of choices in targeting, and go-to market options based on actual behavior.
For ongoing category management operations, insight into consumer product portfolios in use, or switching behavior is key in general merchandising, as well as for promotions.
After-sales activities and general brand engagement is made more efficient for operators and more effective and relevant for consumers if one is aware on what information is required where.
The list of examples is virtually endless. From the perspective of value provided to the industry, we believe that for every dollar of sales of the BOOST device, there is an equivalent value in skincare product revenues achieved by providing the right products to each customer, as well as a third dollar from the fact that one is able to so more efficiently – without wasting precious communication resources.
