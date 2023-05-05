RÉDUIT BOOST partners with IPSY for Skincare Effectiveness through 360° Personalization
RÉDUIT, the award-winning* beauty-tech brand, has partnered with IPSY, the largest beauty membership in the world.
WELLFULLY (ASX:WFL)CORCELLES, SWITZERLAND, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RÉDUIT, the award-winning* beauty-tech brand, has partnered with IPSY, the largest beauty membership in the world that keeps delivering sets of personalized beauty products straight to your door, making it easier to discover your new go-tos, feed your passion for beauty, and try your favorite brands at an incredible value.
One of the products in the IPSY May ICON BOX, celeb-curated by Anastasia Beverly Hills founder, is RÉDUIT BOOST, which amplifies the effects of any skincare product - serum, cream, or lotion - thanks to its patented diamagnetic technology that enables better absorption and deeper penetration of active ingredients in over 2 million specific skincare formulations¹.
The smart device is further optimized for better results through personalization based on your skin type, specific skin condition, type of product you are using, and the climate you live in, creating a one-in-a-million treatment for you and your skin alone².
Applying skincare products with BOOST makes the active ingredients many times more effective compared to applying the products with your fingers alone. In-vivo testing showed unprecedented results, with better absorption rates of:
-UV Protecting Agents: 1.5 x
-Antioxidants: 2.4 x
-Brightening Agents: 2.0 x
-Hydrating Agents: 5.6 x
-Anti-aging Agents: 2.2 x
Having that in mind, this collaboration is allowing you for the first time to get 360° skincare personalization:
-products you need
-the ingredients from those products pushed to your skin exactly where they need to be to perform the best
-the service that fits your needs
This 360° skincare personalization represents not only a great investment in yourself, but a nice present for your friends and loved ones, especially mothers, whose celebration day is approaching fast.
¹RÉDUIT BOOST operates on the basis of specific diamagnetic enhancement waveforms for +2 million specific skincare products, based on their unique descriptions, claims and ingredients.
²Personalisation and optimisation of the waveforms are adjusted across nine user-specific parameters spanning over 35,000 different input combinations.
*Red Dot Design Award winner 2023, Cosmoprof Beauty Award Winner 2023
ENDS // Notes to Editors
To try BOOST or for any other queries, please contact iva@reduit.com
About RÉDUIT
In French ‘RÉDUIT’ means ‘reduced’. We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify efficacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty. RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday. Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.
About RÉDUIT BOOST
BOOST is designed to fit perfectly into the palm of the hand, and with a comfortable silicone touch and feel. The device glides effortlessly over the skin delivering alternating vibrations for a relaxing, facial massage. Available in four colors, BOOST’s ergonomic design can easily be taken on the go so that you need not ever leave your skincare routine behind.
Iva Belic
WELLFULLY
iva@reduit.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Supercharge your skincare with BOOST!