RÉDUIT BOOST Wins World Famous Red Dot Design Award

RÉDUIT BOOST Forest Green - smart skincare-enhancing device.
BOOST is designed to fit perfectly into the palm of the hand, and with a comfortable silicone touch and feel. The device glides effortlessly over the skin delivering alternating vibrations for a relaxing, facial massage.
Available in four colors, BOOST’s ergonomic design can easily be taken on the go so that you need not ever leave your skincare routine behind.
RÉDUIT BOOST, smart skincare-enhancing device has won Red Dot Design Award.
Wellfully Limited (ASX:WFL)
RÉDUIT was the first to successfully tap into the immense potential of diamagnetics with simple and effective product concepts and designs, seeking optimal solutions for every single design dimension.”
RÉDUIT BOOST amplifies the effects of skincare products - serums, creams, or lotions - thanks to its patented diamagnetic technology that enables better absorption and deeper penetration of active ingredients in over 2 million specific skincare formulations¹.
The smart device is further optimized for better results through personalization based on your skin type, specific skin condition, type of product you are using, and the climate you live in, creating a one-in-a-million treatment for you and your skin alone².
With its credo, “in search of good design and innovation”, the Red Dot Award is the most prestigious and largest design competition in the world. As a Red Dot winner, RÉDUIT BOOST now stands alongside the likes of the Apple iPhone 13, BMW 5er Touring, Ferrari Daytona, Hublot Big Bang, Shiseido's BAUM or Bugaboo. with its own spot in the Red Dot design museum’s permanent exhibition for Product Design winners.
On being awarded the design industry’s highest acclaim, Paul Peros, CEO of RÉDUIT said: “RÉDUIT has always been about truly innovative concepts and product excellence. This is also true for RÉDUIT BOOST. We were the first to successfully tap into the immense potential of diamagnetics with simple and effective product concepts. Still, creating a product that serves the consumer (and not the other way around), requires discipline in making sure that one arrives at the optimal solution for every single design dimension. I would like to thank Red Dot and the world’s leading design experts for such an acknowledgement, as well as our team for the outstanding result!”
¹RÉDUIT BOOST operates on the basis of specific diamagnetic enhancement waveforms for +2 million specific skincare products, based on their unique descriptions, claims and ingredients.
²Personalisation and optimisation of the waveforms are adjusted across nine user-specific parameters spanning over 35,000 different input combinations.
³Source: Google Trends, worldwide 12-months average index.
About RÉDUIT
In French ‘RÉDUIT’ means ‘reduced’. We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify efficacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty. RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday. Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.
About RÉDUIT BOOST
