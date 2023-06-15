Illinois Department of Labor Secures Significant Win for Workers

ILLINOIS, June 15 - Employer ordered to pay $148,600





CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) secured a judgment against India Bhawan restaurant and its former managers pursuant to the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act as well as the state's Minimum Wage Law.





Manager Niranjan Patel was ordered to pay $148,602.34 in base wages and penalties to former employees of the restaurant, less the amount reached in a separate settlement agreement between IDOL and another manager, Ram Prashantha. That settlement was in the amount of $40,000 in unpaid wages and penalties to be paid to former employees.





"The Illinois Department of Labor is charged with ensuring workers in this state are paid what they are owed -in full and on time," said IDOL Director Jane Flanagan. "Employers who act in bad faith can gain a competitive advantage over law-abiding businesses. IDOL will hold dishonest actors accountable and work to make employees whole."





IDOL began investigating India Bhawan in 2016 after multiple complaints were filed with the Department. After months of investigation, which included interviews with employees, dozens of recordkeeping violations were identified, and it was determined thousands of dollars were owed to 12 employees.





United Groups Capital, LLC, which has since been dissolved, had its certificate of good standing revoked by the Illinois Secretary of State in March 2019.



