Illinois State Museum celebrates Black culture and creativity

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) will celebrate Juneteenth with the opening of Noir 3 on Friday, June 16 at its flagship facility in Springfield.





The Museum invites visitors to celebrate the exceptional talents of Black artists and kick off the Juneteenth weekend with the opening of the highly anticipated annual Noir art exhibition in its Family Gallery. In collaboration with Springfield-based Juneteenth, Inc., this show features the curation of two outstanding artists, Alyssa Farmer and Korbin "Kas" King.





"For this year's Noir exhibition, we aim to showcase the profound impact of Black creativity on the world," according to Farmer and King. "The exhibition delves into the perspectives of Black artists and how their culture has influenced various aspects of life, such as hair, music, fashion, and lifestyles. Ultimately, the exhibition aims to demonstrate how Black culture has left an indelible mark on ALL cultures."





On the exterior of the Museum, visitors can view the Free-ish timeline, co-written by Cherena Douglass and Shymeka Gregory of Juneteenth, Inc. This timeline pays tribute to significant events in American and Springfield history while also acknowledging Black residents' struggles in their pursuit of freedom and justice. Despite progress, the timeline reminds us that much work remains.





Visitors can enjoy food, music, and fun activities throughout the day on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Juneteenth, Inc. is hosting a Free-ish Block Party on Edwards Street. Inside the Museum, visitors can participate in activities encouraging them to stand up for their beliefs, including making self-portrait drawings and customized buttons. Additionally, visitors can explore various informational stations from different Illinois state agencies.





The day will end with an opening reception for Noir 3 artists, sponsors, and Museum members. For more information, contact jamila.wicks@illinois.gov or call 217-782-7388.





About the Illinois State Museum

Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.