Flint Monarchs star Asia Boyd named GWBA Player of the Week
A key reserve player off the bench earns player of the week honors.
During the game I see that look in her eyes, she is focused and, on a mission”FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Boyd of the Flint Monarchs was voted the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA) Player of the Week for Week 1, for league games played May 29 through June 4.
— Drey Wynn
Boyd posted a game high 23 points and nine rebounds (11-11 free throws) in 18 minutes of play as a reserve off the bench while helping the Monarchs secure an 82-73 road victory against the Wisconsin Glo on Saturday June 3.
“I have repeatedly said and believed that Asia is a star in her own right, there is no doubt that she is playing like one this season,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
The former Detroit Renaissance high-school product and University of Kansas player currently averages a league best 23.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Monarchs and has them sitting atop of the GWBA with a 3-0 record.
“In the past Asia has deferred to other teammates or dimmed her own light so that others could shine, that is not the case this season… during the game I see that look in her eyes, she is focused and, on a mission,” said Wynn.
Boyd was selected GWBA Player of the Week for the first time in her career and is the first Monarch player selected for Player of the Week honors this season.
Other candidates for the GWBA Player of the Week for Week 1 were the Wisconsin Glo’s Taylor Wurtz.
GWBA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK for 2023
Week Ending:
6/4/23- Asia Boyd, Flint Monarchs
The next game for the Monarchs is at home against the St. Louis Surge on Saturday June 17 at 2 p.m.
Home games will be played at Mott Community College’s Ballenger Field House, located at 1401 E. Court Street, Flint, MI, 48503.
General admission price for single game tickets is $15; season pass is $30.
For more information, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
