Benchmark Gensuite® Publishes Its Inaugural Sustainability & Community Impact Report
Benchmark Gensuite® announces the release of its first annual Sustainability & Community Impact Report.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, announces the release of its first annual Sustainability & Community Impact Report.
With this inaugural annual report, Benchmark Gensuite® is pleased to share insights into their progress and plans as they continue their two decades-long commitment to advancing, through strong partnership, the practice and impact of our subscriber community across allied functions of Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS), Sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Reporting, Operational Risk, Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain.
Just as Benchmark Gensuite® has helped other organizations around the world deliver on their commitments to their workforce, environment, and surrounding communities, we recognize the importance of communicating our demonstrated commitment to our employees and the communities where we work and live — supported by the same award-winning, best practice-based digital solutions utilized by our subscribers worldwide.
To learn more, access the report today. You can discover more about Benchmark Gensuite® at https://benchmarkgensuite.com.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
