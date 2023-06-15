We’re Hiring a Senior Communications Officer for Thimphu Office

June 15, 2023

Post title: Senior Communications Officer

Number of slots: 1 (one)

Job station: Thimphu, Bhutan

Employment Term: On contract for three years (renewable based on performance)

(renewable based on performance) Minimum qualification required: Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications and Marketing or a related field with sound information technology background.

or a Minimum experience: At least five years of similar work experience is required.

Salary: To commensurate with qualification, experience and skills (Benefits: Communications allowance, provident fund, health benefits, gratuity, and leave encashment as per the Foundation’s existing HR and Service Manual.)

Last date of application: June 23, 2023, before 5:00 PM (Bhutan Time).

The Bhutan Foundation Senior Communications Officer will plan, produce, and execute marketing and communication strategies including media, promotions, website, and collateral materials. This includes developing and publishing materials to deliver the organization’s message to donors and the public. The Senior Communications Officer will also lead and assist organization and coordination of conferences, meetings, seminars and events to promote awareness of Bhutan and the Bhutan Foundation. The Senior Communications Officer will provide support services in organization’s management of online portals, network systems and technical requirements.

This position reports to the Communications Manager.

Major Duties and responsibilities:

1. Strategize communications, content development, design and marketing:

Analyze marketing and communications programs and make recommendations to adjust strategy and tactics to increase effectiveness and wider coverage.

Analyze and produce regular online marketing for furthering Foundation’s missions and goals.

Assist in content development, designing, production, and distribution of promotional materials and periodic publications of the Foundation, such as annual report, annual update, e-newsletters, proposals, reports, etc.

Develop, produce, and run marketing campaigns for online fundraising for various programs and activities.

Maintain annual communications calendar to ensure timely execution of the planned communication schedules.

2. Administration and maintenance of website and online channels.

Serve as the Foundation’s webmaster to administer and manage the Foundation’s website contents, security, functions and features.

Serve as an admin of all social media accounts of the Foundation (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, etc.) and other online platforms and ensure periodic content updates and account securities.

Develop and publish regular contents on website and social media channels to further Foundation’s reach and visibility.

Timely updates of contents of the Foundation’s website.

3. Public relations

Serve as a focal person in disseminating rightful information in the best way to partners, stakeholders and relevant agencies.

Maintain media relations with different media houses for effective dissemination of publicity materials of the Foundation.

Draft, edit and distribute press releases, and other communication materials of the Foundation.

4. Events and program coverage.

Conduct research, make site visits, and find resources to help staff make decisions about event possibilities.

Coordinate on-site coverage arrangements for all events and meetings with audiovisual equipment and necessary technical support.

Manage proper documentation and coverage of Foundation’s program activities in photography and videography.

5. Multimedia production and technical support

Manage proper archival of the Foundation’s image and video materials on the central server with proper categorization.

Lead and retrieve multimedia resources to staff as and when required for various reporting.

Assist staff in finalizing any reports for public distribution with proper branding of the Foundation.

Produce periodic audiovisual materials related to various programs and during online fundraising events.

Serve as a focal person to provide any technical and ICT support for the Foundation staff.

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum qualification required: Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications and Marketing or a related field with sound Information Technology background.

Experience: At least five years of similar work experience is required.

Skills Required:

Fluency in English and Dzongkha (written and spoken).

Ability to use WordPress website management system.

Ability to handle DSLR cameras and other audiovisual equipment and experiences in photography and videography.

Must be competent in photo and video editing, and graphic and publication design using Adobe Creative suiteapps such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, InDesign, Illustrator, Acrobat, and online design platform Canva.

Ability to troubleshoot issues with Mac Operating Systems, website, portals, social media accounts and telecommunication facilities in the office.

Ability to manage and use Google Workspace, DonorPerfect, ConstantContact and relevant online portals.

Ability to use Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) proficiently.

Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills, such as meeting coordination, event planning, and publication scheduling.

Ability to work independently while maintaining effective working relationships with co-workers, supervisors, donors, media contacts, and the public.Passion and enthusiasm to explore and learn in furthering the mission and vision of the Bhutan Foundation.

Submission Deadline:

If you have a required qualification, experience and skills, apply for the post with your CV and a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by June 23, 2023 before 5 PM Bhutan Time.

The salary for the post will commensurate with qualification, experience and skills with benefits as per the Foundation’s existing HR and Service Manual. If you need more information, you can call 322 751 / 335 613 during office hours.

Note: This opening is for the Thimphu office and for Bhutanese nationals only.