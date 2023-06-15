Judicial Branch Celebrates First Juneteenth State Holiday

On Monday, June 19, 2023, the judicial branch will join Californians in celebrating Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time.

Juneteenth became a California state holiday this year, requiring courts be closed in observance of this day as a judicial holiday, through the passage of Assembly Bill 1655. The Judicial Council supported the bill, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Said California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero: