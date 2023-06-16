Dr. Manish P. Luhana of Morris County Awarded As 2023 NJ Top Doc
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Manish P. Luhana of Parsippany, New Jersey for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Manish P. Luhana of Parsippany, New Jersey has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2023. Dr. Luhana is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has been practicing in Morris County for over a decade. He is committed to providing comprehensive medical care in a personalized setting.
“I believe Preventive medicine is the best medicine,” says Dr. Luhana.
Dr. Luhana is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center, which is a part of Atlantic Health System. He is also affiliated with St. Clare’s Denville Hospital, which is a part of Prime Health Care. He’s also the Medical Director at Lincoln Park Care Center located in Lincoln Park, NJ.
Additionally, Dr. Luhana is an Attending Physician at Resort at JDT, Villa at JDT, and Care One Parsippany. Dr. Luhana is fluent in Hindi and Gujrati.
To learn more about Dr. Luhana, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drmanishluhana/
