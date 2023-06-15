Gilda Sheppard best documentary director at NYC Independent Film Festival
Director of 'SINCE I BEEN DOWN'NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilda Sheppard, filmmaker of the feature documentary 'SINCE IN BEEN DOWN' on life sentenced youths, was chosen best director of a documentary film at the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York.
'SINCE IN BEEN DOWN' is a story about the three-strikes law that was passed in 1993, when in Washington State voters passed the three-strikes law and sent children to prison for life without parole. We feared these children as irredeemable superpredators. Our fear was wrong, but in 2020, sixteen states continue to keep children in prison for life. 'SINCE I BEEN DOWN' shows the power of these children, now adults nearly forty years later, creating a true path to justice and healing from inside their prison walls.
Gilda Sheppard is a longtime and awarded filmmaker who has screened her documentaries throughout the United States, and internationally in Ghana, West Africa, at the Festival Afrique Cannes Film Festival, and in Germany at the International Black Film Festival in Berlin. Sheppard is a 2017 Hedgebrook Fellow for documentary film and a 2019 recipient of an Artist Trust Fellowship.
Her documentaries include stories of resilience of Liberian women and children refugees in Ghana; three generations of Black families in an urban neighborhood; and a film ethnography of stories from folklore started by Zora Neale Hurston in Alabama's AfricaTown.
Gilda Sheppard was chosen best director of a documentary film by the jury who thinks she is capable of opening up a world of crime and hope alike to her viewers. She gives voice to a rarely spoken-about viewpoint into prisoner reformation and reparation.
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York is a festival that puts its focus on the independent filmmaker who does not have the support of major film companies, and often has to write, produce, film and finance the project all by her or himself. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present and promote their films.
Submitting for next season in June 2024 is already possible on Filmfreeway.
