Looking back at seventies culture in New York
Karen Kramer, filmdirector "The Renegade..."
Scene from "The Renegade Legacy of Bleecker and MacDougal"
Scene2 from "The Renegade Legacy of Bleecker and MacDougal"
The Renegade Legacy of Bleecker and MacDougalNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York we look back at the rich cultural life in New York.
The film "The Renegade Legacy of Bleecker and MacDougal" is about ground-breaking subversive poetry, radical music and activism that started more than 50 years ago in small cafes in New York City and went on to help change the political and social nature of the US. Interwoven with current - and important - scenes of today's contemporary poets, protest singers, and activists who are using their work for social change. Filled with appearances of iconic legends, this documentary celebrates creativity, protest, and original ways to fight conformity.
Filmmaker Karen Kramer is an award-winning documentary filmmaker whose work has received wide distribution both domestically and internationally. Her films have been televised on NBC, WNET, The Oprah Show, and CNN. She has lectured and toured extensively with her work - from Europe to Africa to South America. She lives and works in Greenwich Village, New York.
"The Renegade Legacy of Bleecker and MacDougal" - Saturday June 10, 2023 - 4:15pm Producer's Club Theater 3
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
