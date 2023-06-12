Submit Release
Good storytelling winner at NYC Independent Film Festival

The making of 'Bernie Langille Wants To Know...'

'THE SISTERS KARRAS' and 'BERNIE LANGYLLE' best features

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York the overall winner seems to be really good storytelling. Both winners in the feature categories documentary and narrative excel in gripping storylines and overwhelming visual language.

'THE SISTERS KARRAS' by American filmmaker Micah Stathis is story about the things that matter: Family and legacy. It is also about the need to make something of yourself. Two estranged half-sisters form a complicated bond as they work together to retrieve their rare and precious inheritance, which their late father inexplicably leaves to the mysterious Marco. Stathis: ,,You’ll still love your family at the end. I promise. Maybe even a little more."

According to the jury "a great story that is beautifully told, also with great acting by two very promising actresses".

'BERNIE LANGILLE WANTS TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED TO BERNIE LANGILLE' by Canadian filmmaker Jackie Torrens is a real catchy who-dunnit? The film recreates the world of a family mystery in miniature, as a man sets out to uncover the truth around the strange and unresolved death of his grandfather, who died in 1968. This film examines the legacy of family narratives and the impact on individual identity.

The jury qualified the film as "an amazingly creative documentary. Visually compelling and a tasteful way to add an action dimension to a story that otherwise would depend on heavy use of archive and interview shots".

The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York is a festival that puts its focus on the independent filmmaker who does not have the support of major film companies, and often has to write, produce, film and finance the project all by her or himself. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present and promote their films.
Submitting for next season in June 2024 is already possible on Filmfreeway..

