ADVA to Host Resilience Discussion in Montgomery on June 27

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is holding a resilience panel discussion on June 27 at 8:30 a.m. at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce to introduce the conversation of building and furthering a resilient lifestyle.

Operation Resilience will feature a panel of service members or veterans who have displayed or experienced resilience throughout their military or civilian careers. The event is an acknowledgement and understanding that life is hard. And while we all face difficulties, many of which are out of our control, we can establish personal skills and traits that make us prepared to adequately respond to those challenges.

Being resilient requires a skill set that can be built and strengthened. It takes time, effort, and surrounding yourself with people who can help. It does not mean avoiding stress, emotional upheaval, or suffering. It simply means working through that emotional pain.

While service members and veterans are frequently associated with integrity, discipline, leadership, strength, and work ethic, they also commonly excel with establishing, maintaining, and building resilience traits and skills.

“We are excited to introduce this topic and have this conversation with veterans, families, and the public in the River Region,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “Our hopes and wishes are that these discussions don’t end on June 27 and that resilience building continues at home, in the workplace, or wherever it’s needed.”

Operation Resilience panelists include:

Kent Davis, Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral

Chaplain Wylly Collins, Alabama National Guard

Willie Durham, Retired U.S. Marine

Curtis Pippin, Program Coordinator, Auburn University Veterans Resource Center

The panelists will discuss a host of resilience-based topics, including: