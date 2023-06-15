Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Abuse Charges In Frederick County

June 15, 2023

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday on child abuse and related charges in Frederick County.

Jason Michael Colley, 43, of Frederick, Maryland, is charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault. He was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

According to a preliminary investigation, investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region on Tuesday were contacted by the Frederick County Department of Social Service-Child Protective Services and advised of a physical child abuse investigation of a juvenile. The Maryland State Police and the Frederick County Child Protective Services conducted a joint investigation, where it was determined that criminal charges should be filed against Colley.

Colley was later arrested without incident at his residence. Investigators do not believe any other juveniles were injured or are in danger at this time.

The case remains under investigation…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov