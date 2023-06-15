MDC invites first-time anglers to free Discover Nature – Fishing classes this summer in Van Buren

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Fishing is a great way to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation, and make happy memories with friends. Gain the skills and confidence to go fishing on your own with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free Discover Nature — Fishing Program classes June 28 – 29 in Van Buren.

Fishing equipment, instructors/coaches and bait/lures will be provided. Each participant must register for this program individually. Registration is recommended and can be completed online at the links below.

Lesson 1: Learn the parts and function of a spin cast fishing rod and reel

Learn how to cast safely and successfully, how to fasten basic tackle to a fishing line, and learn techniques to catch fish and handle it properly.

Lesson 2: How to Tie a Knot and Bait a Hook

This class combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families intermediate fishing techniques and skills. Participants will learn to tie an improved clinch knot and how to properly secure bait on hooks.

Lesson 3: Five Common Missouri Fish – Their Anatomy, Habitat, and Life Cycle

This course combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families basic biological concepts and functions specific to largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid sunfish, channel catfish and rainbow trout.

Participants will learn the different components of fish anatomy and their functions. In addition, participants will learn about various types of fish habitat and aquatic food webs.

You must take Discover Nature – Fishing Lesson 1 and 2 before you can take this class.

Lesson 4: Fishing with Lures and Fishing Regulations

This combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families how to properly select a fishing lure based on desired fish species, weather, and water conditions. Participants will also learn how to identify and understand fishing regulations.

Participants are limited to anglers ages 7 and older, but MDC encourages the entire family to participate. Adults who do not wish to fish must always accompany their child(ren). Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program.

You must take Discover Nature – Fishing Lesson 1 and 2 before you can take this class.

For additional information or questions about the programs listed, contact MDC Community Education Assistant LuAnn Conway at LuAnn.Conway@mdc.mo.gov, or by calling (573) 325-1381, ext. 6031.

For fishing tips and more information on Discover Nature – Fishing programs, visit mdc.mo.gov.