Governor Ivey Announces Special Election Dates for House District 55

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 55. This seat was previously held by Fred Plump, who resigned in May after pleading guilty to charges by the U.S. Department of Justice of wire fraud conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, September 26, 2023; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, October 24, 2023; and the special general election for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

“Those in public office must be held to the highest standard, and it is unfortunate that the good folks in House District 55 have been left without representation due to poor decisions made by the individual who formerly held this seat,” said Governor Ivey. “I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote during this special election to ensure you have a strong voice advocating for you in the Alabama Legislature going forward.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 55 represents portions of Jefferson County.

Proclamation

Writ of Election

###