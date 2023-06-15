Night paving operations on East Bismarck Expressway begin June 18

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announces that night paving operations on East Bismarck Expressway will begin Sunday, June 18, and will continue through the week. Work will occur nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and will be located between Burlington Drive (near the Rock Island Walmart) to just north of Main Street at Rosser Avenue.



During this time, drivers should expect reduced speed limits, uneven lanes, and one lane of traffic in each direction.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



